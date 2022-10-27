Halloween Event - Dracoola's Return

Hello there, Landlords!

How's everyone doing this week? For us, it's been quite the special one, with The Tenants finally leaving Early Access, maturing into a fully-fledged title. We have been reading your feedback, reviews, and suggestions, polishing the game, and fixing the bugs that have come up since then. Today we're releasing another update that contains more much-needed fixes with a little sprinkle of some extra spookiness to celebrate this year's Halloween.

Dracoola's Return - Community Contest

We know some of you have been wondering if a certain someone is making a return to Wondersville, so we're bringing you good news from the castle! Dracoola has decided to grace us with his presence once more. He wants to stay for a little while and needs your help.

If you want to meet him, update the game today, and you'll find his highness cooped up in a mysterious mansion in the Slums, patiently waiting for you. For the best designers in town, we have a number of exciting prizes up for grabs in the official Halloween community contest, which you can read more about here.

Note: This is a time-limited event. Completing the job will count towards the Community Champion achievement progress.

As mentioned before, it's not just the event this time around, as we have managed to pack a few important changes to the game with it. We are fully aware there are still more issues to be fixed, so fret not; we will be getting to them all these coming weeks. Here's the full changelog:

Halloween

Reintroduced Count Dracoola with a special community contest Elite Contract.

Decorated the main menu and the Slums with a sprinkle of spookiness.

General

Implemented furniture tooltips in renovation mode displaying item names and tags when hovered over.

Added budget entries for all undo actions.

Tweaked the background traffic density setting to be more responsive.

The apartment context UI will now show the number of vacant bedrooms.

Vacancies will now be calculated as 0 in cases where a single tenant occupies the entire apartment.

Added tenant level and level-up reward markers to the tenant overview panel.

Disabled moving the fuse box if it's not in the job room.

Adjusted aunt apartment's error message when heating isn't configured to be less confusing.

Fixed issues related to achievements on Epic Store.

Fixed a few issues related to the Politician archetype entry in Steve's Guidebook.

Fixed an issue with detecting preferred item placement in the tutorial trailer.

Fixed an issue with tenants not receiving XP after a full month passes.

Fixed an issue with business employees receiving XP.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to tear down certain walls.

Fixed a few issues related to doors and furniture item colors.

Fixed a missing building in the slums.

Fixed a game-breaking issue with agents searching for new tenants sometimes locking the bedroom slot forever.

Fixed issues related to undoing wall bulldoze actions.

Fixed an issue with ambient sounds stacking when changing districts.

Fixed an issue with the notification count not refreshing after clearing all messages.

Fixed a few game-breaking issues related to open houses and the new open house filters.

Fixed an issue with Sushi Bar's outdoor garden area not allowing players to place items.

Fixed a number of issues related to room detection in Manhattan jobs.

Fixed even more garden gnome issues.

Fixed a number of tutorial issues related to using keyboard shortcuts over UI buttons.

Fixed a number of issues with the Cactus Hunt event.

Thank you,

Ancient Forge