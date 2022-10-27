 Skip to content

Neon Parkour update for 27 October 2022

The Last Patch for Neon Parkour

Share · View all patches · Build 9814368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We changed some logos, texts and fonts in the game. Neon Parkour is now a complete game. So, we are working on our future project(s). We'll announce the details when we're ready.

Thank you for supporting us!

Changed files in this update

Neon Parkour Content Depot 1502631
