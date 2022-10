Added ability to make bigger custom characters using "scalePercent" value in config.txt. Mods can now be up to 200% more massive. If you made a workshop character that looks too small you can now update it by adding that simple value and reuploading it (check info in the workshop guide, and the new Dummy config.txt). Mods without the value are still compatible.

Thanks to bombablake for the suggestion. More news coming soon.