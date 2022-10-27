 Skip to content

Endoparasitic update for 27 October 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1

added crosshairs (optional, enable in settings)
added weapon holsters
added more ammo pickups to levels
made locks on revolver and health containers easier
made monkeys follow flares
fixed achievements not working on steam
increased size of gun grab areas, made return gun area way bigger
made zombies block muzzle flash light
fixed bug where zombies try to walk around dead zombies (usually getting stuck)
lowered default music volume
fixed bug where a hover outline could appear on both an interactable and gun at the same time
fixed being able to stick hand through zombies (resulted in a lot of missed shots)
made zombies hitbox bigger
fixed zombie swarm room door opening after one kill
added a note to first cutscene that you can press space to skip cutscenes

