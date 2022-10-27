Patch 1.0.1

added crosshairs (optional, enable in settings)

added weapon holsters

added more ammo pickups to levels

made locks on revolver and health containers easier

made monkeys follow flares

fixed achievements not working on steam

increased size of gun grab areas, made return gun area way bigger

made zombies block muzzle flash light

fixed bug where zombies try to walk around dead zombies (usually getting stuck)

lowered default music volume

fixed bug where a hover outline could appear on both an interactable and gun at the same time

fixed being able to stick hand through zombies (resulted in a lot of missed shots)

made zombies hitbox bigger

fixed zombie swarm room door opening after one kill

added a note to first cutscene that you can press space to skip cutscenes