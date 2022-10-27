Check out our launch offers!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Specialists,

We hope you are all enjoying the spooky season playing the free From Space demo.

November 3rd is getting closer, and we have some big launch news! To help you and your friends face the pink menace, a limited Specialist Edition will be available at launch for two weeks!

The Specialist Edition includes:

From Space Game

Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

4K Wallpapers

Profile Avatars

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab the Specialist Edition at 20% OFF, available from the 3rd to 17th of November 2022 for $11.99 │ £8.79 │ €11.99.

The Specialist Edition promotion will end on November 17th, and the base game will be available at its regular price of $14.99 │ £10.99 │ €14.99.

For music lovers, you can take the From Space experience with you with the official game soundtrack! Available for purchase separately from the game. Enjoy 90 minutes of music composed by the talented Deon van Heerden.

The From Space Original Soundtrack includes 40 Tracks (MP3 + Hi Res file) and will be available at launch for $4.99 │ £3.99 │ € 4.99.

Wishlist now; only together can we liberate the earth from the alien infestation!

Now is the perfect time to get some training in with the From Space demo! The demo will no longer be available after launch, so jump in now and don’t miss out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651350/From_Space/

For all things From Space, be sure to follow us on Twitter, and join our Discord.

(And tell your friends to follow and Wishlist us here on Steam! 😊)