War Mongrels update for 28 October 2022

Try our Demo... now in CO-OP!

War Mongrels update for 28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Any plans for the weekend? 👀

...because we have prepared something special for you. 🤭

From today to eternity, the War Mongrels demo on Steam can be played in CO-OP! 🍆

…and if you like it, grab it 45% off till next Monday! ːISD_BloodySkullː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1101790/War_Mongrels/

