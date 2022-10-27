Halloween 2022 Event

Hey Survivors!

Now it's finally time to announce this year's Halloween event. This time we are going to enable a lot of events at once.

Start: 28.10.2022, 12:00 PM CEST

End: 14.11.2022, 12:00 PM CET

The following events will start on the date above:

Halloween 2022 Skinbox





Halloween 2022 Character Clothes





Themed PVP Map

A PVP map themed in Halloween style

2 servers are going to start, one AR Only and a Mixed one

This map will also have Double Reputation enabled during this period

Event Loot

Loot will start spawning on the secret Halloween locations, such as contracts, mission items, and more

Halloween 2022 Skinbox will get added to the Alien- and Super Zombie loot

Rewards

Halloween 2022 Skinbox will be the reward in Battle Royale and Competitive

Twitch Drops

Halloween 2022 Skinbox and cosmetics are going to be available on the Twitch drops

Drops are only enabled on the Infestation: The New Z section on Twitch

Marketplace

Halloween 2022 Skinbox and cosmetics are available in the store for GC

More events will start after a while, so don't worry about Double GD :D

We are very sorry about the late start of the event and we hope you still get some free time to enjoy this event.

Happy Halloween! BOO!