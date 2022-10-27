Halloween 2022 Event

Hey Survivors!
Now it's finally time to announce this year's Halloween event. This time we are going to enable a lot of events at once.
Start: 28.10.2022, 12:00 PM CEST
End: 14.11.2022, 12:00 PM CET
The following events will start on the date above:
Halloween 2022 Skinbox
Halloween 2022 Character Clothes
Themed PVP Map
- A PVP map themed in Halloween style
- 2 servers are going to start, one AR Only and a Mixed one
- This map will also have Double Reputation enabled during this period
Event Loot
- Loot will start spawning on the secret Halloween locations, such as contracts, mission items, and more
- Halloween 2022 Skinbox will get added to the Alien- and Super Zombie loot
Rewards
- Halloween 2022 Skinbox will be the reward in Battle Royale and Competitive
Twitch Drops
- Halloween 2022 Skinbox and cosmetics are going to be available on the Twitch drops
- Drops are only enabled on the Infestation: The New Z section on Twitch
Marketplace
- Halloween 2022 Skinbox and cosmetics are available in the store for GC
More events will start after a while, so don't worry about Double GD :D
We are very sorry about the late start of the event and we hope you still get some free time to enjoy this event.
Happy Halloween! BOO!
