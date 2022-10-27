internal test alpha 6.4.1

We mainly updated the large map and related plot arrangement changes, as well as the new and improved battle scenes.

We hope you will give us feedback on the function and design of the Worldmap and the creation of the battlefield. If you encounter a plot stuck, please provide feedback promptly. Feedback on the plot stuck should be accompanied by an explanation of where it is stuck (e.g. what was the last line before it got stuck).

The exclusions mentioned in the previous round of the testing manual are still excluded this time ...... although some of them have been fixed, the parts that are not fixed now do not need a repeated submission of feedback (we are on it.jpg).

In addition, due to imperfect hints, here in advance: if the current node on the timeline is glowing, then this is the free action phase. However, the vast majority of places available during the free action phase are not ready yet so the map will look empty, with only the "skip this round of free action" option available. This is a known situation, so please skip it. If the node does not glow, it means that there is an important event happening at the moment (the main plot content), so you cannot skip this day and need to go to the location where the event happened to start the plot. In addition, the first subplots appears as a special case, which belongs to the free action stage but that day can not be skipped.

Some of the content of the subplots and the "skip this round of free action" are temporary scripts, it is normal if there is no performance or no background exists.