Dome Keeper Hotfix for Patch 5

Hey Keepers!

a quick one this time, a hotfix if you will. Some of you noted that with the last update, movement with gamepad sticks was unpleasant, as it would slow down in strange ways. We immediately investigated it, and were able to reproduce and fix it. We also snuck in some very small other things.

v1.5.17

**

fixed movement with gamepad stick slowing down unpredicatably. There were some other quirks around movement speed, but now it should all be fine.**

skeleton cave won't spawn in Prestige anymore. Unlocks like worlds, difficulties, pets or modifiers are not available for prestige, so generating the cave in Prestige was misleading.

fixed skin selection not properly remembering last used skin

small balancing change of laser strength 3 with double laser. Combination was OP and probably still is, so the total damage and stun is reduced a bit.

For the laser, we'll see how it fares and how your feedback is, and continue to balance and improve accordingly.



To throw in something pleasant, here is a small sneak peek at some of what we were working on the last weeks in terms of monsters. Please not they are a work in progress without a release date tied to them - but a lot fo things happen under the hood ;)

Have fun!

