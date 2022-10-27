 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 2 update for 27 October 2022

Unlock ship hang fix

27 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a fix for the game hanging on the 'Unlock New Ship' screen.
If you've had this issue, please confirm if the fix is successful.

