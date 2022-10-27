This is a fix for the game hanging on the 'Unlock New Ship' screen.
If you've had this issue, please confirm if the fix is successful.
Beat Hazard 2 update for 27 October 2022
Unlock ship hang fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is a fix for the game hanging on the 'Unlock New Ship' screen.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Beat Hazard 2 Content Depot 618741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update