Oh, what's new? - Version 1.1

**A major update has been implemented, requiring
changes to the save/load system.**
As a result, the branch with Version 1.0 was created for anyone who
wishes to complete the game on an older version.
To switch to Version 1.0, follow these steps:
Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.0
**IT’S CRITICAL! The saved files created prior to the update
WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR LOADING in Version 1.1.**
New Features
ːpwwenergyːRemoval of tunnels and elevators
ːpwwenergyːThree gameplay difficulty levels
**
Easy level
ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 120 days
ːpwwgoldːYou get 50%** of the points compared to the hard level
**
Medium level
ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 80 days
ːpwwgoldːYou get 75%** of the points compared to the hard level
**
Hard level
ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 45 days
ːpwwgoldːYou get 100%** points!
Quality of Life
ːpwwenergyːWorkers automatically return to their Quarters after removing the Mine
Balance
ːpwwenergyːGame map has been decreased in size
ːpwwenergyːAcceleration of the fronts has been altered
ːpwwenergyːAdvanced Power Generator construction costs have been reduced
ːpwwenergyːAdvanced Water Pump construction costs have been reduced
Fixes
ːpwwenergyːIn the Advanced Mine, an icon outlining the absence of a Worker has been added
ːpwwenergyːCounting mechanic after removing Warehouses filled with resources has been improved
Optimization
ːpwwenergyːMaterials and textures
ːpwwenergyːApplication size
Additionally
ːpwwenergyːNew visual and audio effects have been added when removing buildings, tunnels, and elevators
ːpwwenergyːDomination: entry into the ranking after the fronts have been moved to the required distance
Changed files in this update