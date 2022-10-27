Oh, what's new? - Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9813692 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 16:06:26 UTC by Wendy

changes to the save/load system.**

As a result, the branch with Version 1.0 was created for anyone who

wishes to complete the game on an older version.

To switch to Version 1.0, follow these steps:

Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.0

WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR LOADING in Version 1.1.**

New Features

ːpwwenergyːRemoval of tunnels and elevators

ːpwwenergyːThree gameplay difficulty levels

**

Easy level



ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 120 days

ːpwwgoldːYou get 50%** of the points compared to the hard level

**

Medium level



ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 80 days

ːpwwgoldːYou get 75%** of the points compared to the hard level

**

Hard level



ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 45 days

ːpwwgoldːYou get 100%** points!

Quality of Life

ːpwwenergyːWorkers automatically return to their Quarters after removing the Mine

Balance

ːpwwenergyːGame map has been decreased in size

ːpwwenergyːAcceleration of the fronts has been altered

ːpwwenergyːAdvanced Power Generator construction costs have been reduced

ːpwwenergyːAdvanced Water Pump construction costs have been reduced

Fixes

ːpwwenergyːIn the Advanced Mine, an icon outlining the absence of a Worker has been added

ːpwwenergyːCounting mechanic after removing Warehouses filled with resources has been improved

Optimization

ːpwwenergyːMaterials and textures

ːpwwenergyːApplication size

Additionally

ːpwwenergyːNew visual and audio effects have been added when removing buildings, tunnels, and elevators

ːpwwenergyːDomination: entry into the ranking after the fronts have been moved to the required distance