Project Wunderwaffe update for 27 October 2022

Oh, what's new? - Version 1.1

27 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**A major update has been implemented, requiring

changes to the save/load system.**

As a result, the branch with Version 1.0 was created for anyone who
wishes to complete the game on an older version.

To switch to Version 1.0, follow these steps:
Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.0

**IT’S CRITICAL! The saved files created prior to the update

WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR LOADING in Version 1.1.**

New Features

ːpwwenergyːRemoval of tunnels and elevators
ːpwwenergyːThree gameplay difficulty levels

**

Easy level


ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 120 days
ːpwwgoldːYou get 50%** of the points compared to the hard level

**

Medium level


ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 80 days
ːpwwgoldːYou get 75%** of the points compared to the hard level

**

Hard level


ːpwwgoldːtime remaining - 45 days
ːpwwgoldːYou get 100%** points!

Quality of Life

ːpwwenergyːWorkers automatically return to their Quarters after removing the Mine

Balance

ːpwwenergyːGame map has been decreased in size
ːpwwenergyːAcceleration of the fronts has been altered
ːpwwenergyːAdvanced Power Generator construction costs have been reduced
ːpwwenergyːAdvanced Water Pump construction costs have been reduced

Fixes

ːpwwenergyːIn the Advanced Mine, an icon outlining the absence of a Worker has been added
ːpwwenergyːCounting mechanic after removing Warehouses filled with resources has been improved

Optimization

ːpwwenergyːMaterials and textures
ːpwwenergyːApplication size

Additionally

ːpwwenergyːNew visual and audio effects have been added when removing buildings, tunnels, and elevators
ːpwwenergyːDomination: entry into the ranking after the fronts have been moved to the required distance

Changed files in this update

