HappyHauloween Event Extended!

Happy Hauloween, Happy Hauloween,
Happy happy...stop!
And so it has been said, I’m told,
That there are some of you so bold
To speak of one point four six woes
For goodness sake, we did not knows
That there might be, oh, such a clash!
Oh my, oh wow, now we must dash
To fix this all and do it fast
Extend our Hauloween to last
Until such time that you’re all done
With testing of our beta one
Point four six, yes! That is the feat,
Then hauling treats for all to eat!
It’s cool, it's great, and all will see
What fun that Hauloween can be!
To our #BestCommunityEver, we would like to offer our sincere apologies if we caused any concerns to those who are currently testing our Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator 1.46 Open Beta. We now realise that for many of you, reverting back to your 1.45 game saves in order to take part in our Happy Hauloween event was far from a desirable solution and, moreover, was an avoidable consequence that should not have happened. In this way, we intend to extend the event well past the 1.46 Open Beta testing closure date, so that everyone will be able to continue to take part in the event using 1.46 also.
Thank you all for your guidance and valuable feedback!
