 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

American Truck Simulator update for 27 October 2022

#HappyHauloween Event Extended!

Share · View all patches · Build 9813682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Hauloween, Happy Hauloween,
Happy happy...stop!
And so it has been said, I’m told,
That there are some of you so bold
To speak of one point four six woes
For goodness sake, we did not knows
That there might be, oh, such a clash!
Oh my, oh wow, now we must dash
To fix this all and do it fast
Extend our Hauloween to last
Until such time that you’re all done
With testing of our beta one
Point four six, yes! That is the feat,
Then hauling treats for all to eat!
It’s cool, it's great, and all will see
What fun that Hauloween can be!

To our #BestCommunityEver, we would like to offer our sincere apologies if we caused any concerns to those who are currently testing our Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator 1.46 Open Beta. We now realise that for many of you, reverting back to your 1.45 game saves in order to take part in our Happy Hauloween event was far from a desirable solution and, moreover, was an avoidable consequence that should not have happened. In this way, we intend to extend the event well past the 1.46 Open Beta testing closure date, so that everyone will be able to continue to take part in the event using 1.46 also.

Thank you all for your guidance and valuable feedback!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9813682
American Truck Simulator - Content Depot 270881
American Truck Simulator - Windows Depot 270882
American Truck Simulator - Nevada (421090) Depot Depot 421090
American Truck Simulator - Arizona (463740) Depot Depot 463740
American Truck Simulator - New Mexico (684630) Depot Depot 684630
American Truck Simulator - Oregon (800370) Depot Depot 800370
American Truck Simulator - Washington (1015160) Depot Depot 1015160
American Truck Simulator - Utah (1104880) Depot Depot 1104880
American Truck Simulator - Idaho (1209470) Depot Depot 1209470
American Truck Simulator - Colorado (1209471) Depot Depot 1209471
American Truck Simulator - Wyoming (1415692) Depot Depot 1415692
American Truck Simulator - T (1465750) Depot Depot 1465750
American Truck Simulator - Montana (1811080) Depot Depot 1811080
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link