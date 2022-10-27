Patch 1.1.8.0 is now out!

Hi everyone,
_Scorn _has now been live for a couple of weeks and we have been humbled by your feedback. We've put a lot of passion in to the game and it's been a pleasure seeing all of you venturing into the mesmerizing labyrinth of Scorn!
We have been compiling your comments on some of the issues you have encountered and we're happy to release today patch v 1.1.8.0 (Steam Build: 9813636) focusing mostly on quality of life improvements. You will find below the detailed list of fixes that the patch brings to the game.
Fixed Bugs
- A player can get stuck in the hurt machine
- A player can get stuck in the collision after performing a glory kill
- After killing the Boss in Act V, players are unable to pick up the dropped item
- A player might die by falling through the floor at certain positions
Fixed Issues
- German localization issues
- Spanish localization issues
- FOV issues on ultrawide screens
- Position of the ammo/heal container when a player uses heal
- Capsule blockers on a bridge
- Act V loading issue
- Crash when exiting the game
- Occasional NPC freezes
- Various collisions causing issues
Updates and Additions
- Removed the Continue option after a player finishes the game
- Removed the Load and the Quit game options from the death screen
- Added safety check for a corrupted save slot
- Added Load last checkpoint option
- Added Act III-II hard save
- Updated checkpoint positions
- Updated list of the Kickstarter backers
- Updated Credits
- Updated FSR 2.0 label in the Options menu
- Updated positions of certain assets
Thanks again for your support and stay tuned next week for more Halloween updates!
Changed files in this update