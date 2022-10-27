Patch 1.1.8.0 is now out!

Hi everyone,

_Scorn _has now been live for a couple of weeks and we have been humbled by your feedback. We've put a lot of passion in to the game and it's been a pleasure seeing all of you venturing into the mesmerizing labyrinth of Scorn!

We have been compiling your comments on some of the issues you have encountered and we're happy to release today patch v 1.1.8.0 (Steam Build: 9813636) focusing mostly on quality of life improvements. You will find below the detailed list of fixes that the patch brings to the game.

Fixed Bugs

A player can get stuck in the hurt machine

A player can get stuck in the collision after performing a glory kill

After killing the Boss in Act V, players are unable to pick up the dropped item

A player might die by falling through the floor at certain positions

Fixed Issues

German localization issues

Spanish localization issues

FOV issues on ultrawide screens

Position of the ammo/heal container when a player uses heal

Capsule blockers on a bridge

Act V loading issue

Crash when exiting the game

Occasional NPC freezes

Various collisions causing issues

Updates and Additions

Removed the Continue option after a player finishes the game

Removed the Load and the Quit game options from the death screen

Added safety check for a corrupted save slot

Added Load last checkpoint option

Added Act III-II hard save

Updated checkpoint positions

Updated list of the Kickstarter backers

Updated Credits

Updated FSR 2.0 label in the Options menu

Updated positions of certain assets

Thanks again for your support and stay tuned next week for more Halloween updates!