The Bad Son update for 27 October 2022

Improved English translation

Share · View all patches · Build 9813469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news! After the suggestions of some English curators, who advised us to improve the English translation; we now release version 1.1, whose main novelty is the improvement of the English translation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1900301
  • Loading history…
