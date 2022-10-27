Good news! After the suggestions of some English curators, who advised us to improve the English translation; we now release version 1.1, whose main novelty is the improvement of the English translation.
The Bad Son update for 27 October 2022
Improved English translation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
