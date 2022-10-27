 Skip to content

OtherSoul update for 27 October 2022

3.1 Hotfix 2

27 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We're here with a small update to improve your gaming experience!

The hotfix includes:

  • Minor changes and improvements

We keep optimisation at the forefront of our minds and strive to make it as efficient as possible!

