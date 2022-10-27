 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 27 October 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Leaving your foes on red.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Eaglestrike Scarlet Hunter visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards

Brave the chem-scarred battlefields that await...

Drop into the trenches with the BRODIE Armor Set, featuring the BRODIE helmet, GUMMYTUBE FILTER helmet attachment, JOURNEYMAN chest attachment, Graphite Soul visor, Rat Pack shoulder pads, RIGGED knee pads, along with the Praetorian Zephyr armor coating, and Seongnam Special task Group Two emblem.

Get your gear from the Shop today!

To the victor, the spoils.

Featuring the HaloWC 2022 Victory coatings for your Mark VII and BR75 and the HaloWC 2022 Victory Laurels armor effect, this bundle will have you celebrating the thrilling conclusion to the HCS season in style.

A portion of this bundle's profits go towards supporting the newly crowned Champions, OpTic Gaming!

Don't rest on your laurels, swing by the Shop and dress like a Champion! 🏆

