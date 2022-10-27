Hotfix 1.0.3c

Hello everyone. With this hotfix we hope to solve the performance problems that Steam Deck and Linux users were experiencing with the latest patch.

Fixed the interaction of some perks ("remove Bleed when applying Vulnerable" and "remove Stealth when applying Sight").

Fixed the rollover effect on characters during combat while the player drags a card.

Fixed the problem when consulting the Tome of Knowledge section of old runs during combat, which was not showing the items for each character.

Besides that, this also fixes some of the small bugs that have been reported.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.