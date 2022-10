Share · View all patches · Build 9812951 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 13:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Got some more sounds for you this week!

This week's sounds are all car focused, mainly honking in traffic, skidding noises, crashing noises, sounds when running over pedestrians, etc!

I hope you enjoy the new sounds and find it makes the experience a little more immersive.