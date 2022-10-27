Update v0.4.10: Improved audio detection, and supports up to 220BPM!

This update features many improvements to the audio analysis algorithm, and elevates the maximum obstacle density once again to support very high tempo songs!

It also features a revamped color pattern progression that is more fun and rhythmic.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Music Analysis Improvements

Upgraded the maximum supported tempo from 180 to 220 BPM as an experimental feature (but only if certain strict conditions are met, to avoid mistakenly doubling songs in the range of 91 to 110 BPM, which are vastly more common)

The obstacle density in Relaxing and Medium now supports up to 200BPM

Added a new "Extreme" obstacle density for Intense, supporting up to 220BPM, and with higher density in general. If you would like to experience this density with lower difficulty levels, you can use the "Custom" Difficulty menu to create your own set of rules!

Improved peak detection in the audio signal, to solve many cases of "missing" obstacles that felt like they should have been placed on the track, by making the algorithm more sensitive over multiple different frequencies (as a downside, the increased sensitivity may result in sometimes spawning obstacles that feel like they don't belong, but hopefully this is a rare occurrence)

Fixed a rare occurrence where a song would detect the correct tempo but sync obstacles with a half-beat offset. This was a problem specific to high tempo bass-heavy songs, with a drum pattern that would constantly switch between bass and snares, and the algorithm would favor the snares instead of the bass.

Added a new color pattern progression that is simplified but also much more fun and rhythmic, by alternating colors on circles. While the previous one was more difficult, it also felt completely random and didn't fit the new upgraded density. The previous pattern is still available in Custom difficulty under the name "Diverse".

Bug Fixes / Small Changes

Fixed a bug with bubble color patterns generation that was still using a clockwise pattern

Removed "Movement Speed" from the Custom Difficulty menu options, as this value is now inherently tied to the "Obstacle Density" value

Added "75" as a "FPS limit" choice

Fixed a bug where the new High Obstacle density setting wasn't respected for obstacles placed just before a held note

Fixed a bug with gamepad navigation in the Settings menu when trying to select an element featuring a button

Adjusted accuracy timing in the Calibration Menu

Changed the calibration test button to "Q" on Keyboard to avoid a bug with UI navigation

Due to music algorithm changes, all previously cached tracks will be re-analyzed again the next time that you play them.