Frozen Flame | Join Open Beta

Greetings, Pilgrims! 🔥

Nearly three months have passed since the last time you have played Frozen Flame during Steam Survival Fest. Thanks to you, we gathered a lot of useful feedback and understood what could be improved in the game. We were working hard on improving the game and fixing bugs and now the time has come to repeat it!

Starting on 28th October at 7am PT/ 10am ET, you will be able to play Open Beta of Frozen Flame. It will last until 30th October, 12am PT/3am ET.

How to join the Frozen Flame Open Beta?

Steam Playtest lets you easily gate access to our Open Beta Test. You will see a special button “Join the Frozen Flame playtest” on the Steam page - request your access, click on it and become a member of Open Beta!

During this time you will experience new changes to the game that we made during those three months. What can you expect? A lot of different improvements and fixes and about the most important of them you can read below.

◾️Onboarding◾️

The vast and marvelous world of Arcana is full of possibilities. We reworked the tutorial, so the first steps in the world of Arcana would be clear for players. Hornhead now has a quest chain that will help grasp the basics of survival in the world of Arcana.

We also increased the number of tooltips and improved their interface in order to simplify the tutorial. And you can find all the information about discovered tooltips in the Book of Memories, which you can open at any point to refresh your memory.

◾️Player's Progression◾️

We have considerably improved the technological tree and changed the requirements for the amount of resources. New types of stations and weapons were added to make gameplay even more entertaining. And don’t forget to check the wide range of goods offered by merchants: every one of them is ready to sell you the goods that will be handy for any crafty artisan.

◾️Choose your path◾️

You shouldn’t rely only on a sharp blade and heavy armor in battle. To overcome adversaries, Pilgrim should learn unique abilities and spells. And in the Ability Tree you can find that new abilities were added and all the existing ones were significantly improved.

◾️The Road goes ever on and on◾️

To make it easier to find the next objective and navigate multiple quests, we improved the system of marks. We also updated the design of the quest list. Furthermore, you can now choose the quest by clicking the icon of the corresponding NPC.

◾️Something else?◾️

Beyond all those changes, we also updated the balance and animations of combat. Battles became even more thrilling! But you shouldn’t be reckless and underestimate enemies in the world of Arcana - danger awaits you behind every corner, so don’t let your guard down.

About Frozen Flame

A challenging exploration and survival adventure, set in the dying world of Dragons. Only those who harness the power of Frozen Flame have the means to survive the harsh conditions of the realm and are able to muster the strength to cleanse it for good.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame/

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame/

Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame

Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame/

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/wPPgehR