Added arabic language support

(Thanks a lot to Khaled AlFares (Falcon_F5) for the translation and help with localization!) Fixed a bug with enemy projectiles getting destroyed on death screen

To change language click on Bounty Of One in the steam launcher then click on manage (clog/settings icon). There you can go to properties/language and change the language in the dropdown menu.