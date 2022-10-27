 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 27 October 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.028 UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

★ New free songs have been added.

  • '소음공해' by WyvernP (Guitar. BlueArpeggio)
  • 'グレーロード' by Noa

★ Daily Rewards of November 2022 have been updated!

  • The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on November 1st.
  • Main Rewards
    13th reward : Icon "1st Anniversary!"
    26th reward : Banner "Do you still remember?"

★ Daily Rewards of May 2022 have been added to the shop.

  • Icon 'Cozy~' / 8,000 ARKK
  • Banner 'Shii Plush' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Some bugs have been fixed.

  • Modified the system to prevent access to DLC contents when Steam is offline mode.
  • Fixed an issue that the BGA of the song 'Life is Piano' was abnormally output.

