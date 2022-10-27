Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.028 UPDATE

★ New free songs have been added.
- '소음공해' by WyvernP (Guitar. BlueArpeggio)
- 'グレーロード' by Noa
★ Daily Rewards of November 2022 have been updated!
- The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on November 1st.
- Main Rewards
13th reward : Icon "1st Anniversary!"
26th reward : Banner "Do you still remember?"
★ Daily Rewards of May 2022 have been added to the shop.
- Icon 'Cozy~' / 8,000 ARKK
- Banner 'Shii Plush' / 17,000 ARKK
★ Some bugs have been fixed.
- Modified the system to prevent access to DLC contents when Steam is offline mode.
- Fixed an issue that the BGA of the song 'Life is Piano' was abnormally output.
