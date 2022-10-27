Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.028 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9812657 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy





★ New free songs have been added.

'소음공해' by WyvernP (Guitar. BlueArpeggio)

'グレーロード' by Noa

★ Daily Rewards of November 2022 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on November 1st.

Main Rewards

13th reward : Icon "1st Anniversary!"

26th reward : Banner "Do you still remember?"

★ Daily Rewards of May 2022 have been added to the shop.

Icon 'Cozy~' / 8,000 ARKK

Banner 'Shii Plush' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Some bugs have been fixed.