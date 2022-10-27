Mr. NukePumpkin is back! Description of update 0.57.1!

Sweet or treat, fighters!
Mr. NukePumpkin has returned to the world of Will To Live Online and is waiting for you! Along with this, version 0.57.1 brings support for AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2.1 technology and contains various fixes and improvements!
Halloween Event
Mr. NukePumpkin has reappeared in the game and he has favorite gifts for you all! The beloved Hellbike moped has received new visual effects, and now it leaves a fiery trail when riding.
As before, to receive gifts from Mr. NukePumpkin, you must collect and exchange gift cards. For exchange, you will have access to the “Pumpkin” and “Toxic Pumpkin” masks, a unique moped “Hellbike”, as well as “Zombie Paint” cans to paint ANY of your weapons!
Cards can be obtained absolutely everywhere: by killing monsters, completing tasks and events, extracting resources, and searching boxes. Cards can be collected immediately after the update's release and until 11/10/2022 00:00 UTC.
For those who do not have the opportunity, time, or desire to collect cards, in the in-game store during the entire event there is an opportunity to buy the “Skull” mask, the Devil’s Helmet, the “Zombie” paint, as well as weapons in the Halloween skin and also Hellbike.
All items will be available for sale immediately after the update, but for a limited time. Items will disappear from the store after the event ends.
According to tradition, after the end of the event, all cards and Mr. NukePumpkin himself will disappear. All gifts received from Mr. NukePumpkin will remain with you (including purchased items).
AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2.1 (FSR 2.1) support
Support for AMD FSR 2.1 technology improves game performance on supported AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards through spatial scaling algorithms when enabled.
This technology will primarily be useful to owners of low-performance systems, since the increase in performance comes at the expense of some reduction in image quality, depending on the settings you choose. In general, with a slight reduction in image quality in specific scenes, you can get up to 20-30% additional performance, depending on the settings. Options for configuring AMD FSR technology are available in the game's settings menu, in the "Graphics" section.
It is worth noting, that due to the specificity of the AMD FSR algorithms, some slight visual distortions may be observed: this is a normal phenomenon and does not have a significant effect on the picture as a whole.
Other changes
- The “Giant Fleasheater” event in the “Korovie” location is now configured for players up to the 25th level. The higher the level of the character from this value, the less damage this player will deal. In other words, it will be extremely difficult for 50th-level players to complete this event. On the other hand, thanks to this, mid-level players will be able to receive their experience and rewards, since it has become unprofitable for high-level players to complete this event;
- A can of Lizard paint has been added to the in-game store. It can be applied to weapons that exist in the Lizard skin, including weapons that have been created (crafted). After using this can, the weapon will be transformed into the weapon in the Lizard skin, but all modifications will be saved. Weapons painted with this paint can be placed in the account inventory. See the description to check a complete list of weapons that can be painted with this spray can;
- Fixed an issue that allowed shooting in the safe zone in some rare cases;
- Fixed an issue due to which the character's actions were blocked if using a quick grenade throw while running;
- Fixed a visual bug when the discarded weapon continued to be displayed in the hands;
- Fixed an issue where hairs of Type 13 head were visible through a HI-TECH helmet as well as other helmets when riding a moped;
- Fixed an issue due to which the character's neck was displayed incorrectly after changing the gender of the character;
- Fixed an issue where weapons would not reduce the condition if the weapon's magazine was not fully depleted;
- We fixed an issue where graphics settings were applied incorrectly when moving between locations.
- Fixed an issue that caused the glare to not work when using optical sights;
- Removed the ability to purchase 10 credits in the in-game store;
- Improved the design of the Forest Tale location. More loot has been added in this area for entry-level players;
- Other improvements in the design of locations.
Changed files in this update