Into the Radius VR update for 28 October 2022

HOTFIX 2.4.4

Build 9812551

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔸 Fixed an issue where save files would take up too much space.
🔸 Fixed an issue when the player’s dead body would cause significant FPS drops.
🔸 Fixed incorrect displays of 5.56, 5.45 and .357 ammo boxes (again!)
🔸 Fixed several issues causing memory leaks.
🔸 Fixed several issues causing game crashes.

