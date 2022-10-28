🔸 Fixed an issue where save files would take up too much space.
🔸 Fixed an issue when the player’s dead body would cause significant FPS drops.
🔸 Fixed incorrect displays of 5.56, 5.45 and .357 ammo boxes (again!)
🔸 Fixed several issues causing memory leaks.
🔸 Fixed several issues causing game crashes.
Into the Radius VR update for 28 October 2022
HOTFIX 2.4.4
