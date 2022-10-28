Update Note - 10/28

What’s up, folks!

In this update, we adjusted some Ascensions and Talents, and added exclusive Spirit Blessings for [Li] and [Xing Zhe]. Some UI are optimized as well. We’re now working on the new weapon, new boss and new game mode for Autumn update. Stay tuned!

----Gunfire Studio

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Spirit Blessings

New Exclusive Spirit Blessings:

[Energy Draining] (Li)

After casting Spiritual Flame, enter Burn Out state. +150% Weapon DMG, +10% Attack Speed, +10% Movement Speed, and recover 2 energy when inflicting Burning Effect, but consume 5 energy per second. Energy consumption and bonus effect increases by 100% for every 5s in Burn Out (up to 5 times). It ends when re-casting Spiritual Flame or energy runs out.

+5% Weapon DMG for every remaining ammo in the magazine.

Hero

Ascension Adjustment

[Li]

[Burning Bullet]

Lv1: CD 2.5s -> 1.5s

Lv3:

Old: The next shot will consume 30 energy to gain +210% Lucky Shot Chance when energy is more than 30, or recover 15 energy when it is less than 30. (CD 1.5s)

New: The next shot will consume 30 energy to gain +210% Lucky Shot Chance when energy is more than 50%, or recover 15 energy when it is less than 50%. (CD 1.5s)

[Flare Calling] Lv1

CD 2.5s->1.5s

Old: +150% DMG for next weapon shot.

New: +150% DMG and +20% Elemental Chance for next weapon shot.

Old: After casting Spiritual Flame, for every 1 max energy, +0.8% Weapon and Skill DMG for 6s. Recover 1s duration for every enemy killed during this period.

New: After casting Spiritual Flame, for every 1 max energy, +0.8% Weapon and Skill DMG for 6s. Recover 1s duration for every Burning Effect inflicted during this period.

[Tao]

[Flower Chain]

DMG Type: Weapon DMG -> Base Weapon DMG

[Lighting Ksana] is now included in [Gifted Man] – [Get a “patrimonial” sniper rifle]

Stage

[Spiritual Link] Effect Adjustment

[Robust Body]

Max HP +75% -> +50%

[Bloodbath]

+2 Max HP upon taking damage, up to 200 ->150. This bonus expires when you are knocked down.

[Spiritual Link] Description Optimization

[Swordplay]

Old: Your weapons do not consume ammo while using Sword Out. This effect lasts 3 more seconds after Sword Out ends.

New: Shooting will restore the ammo consumed while using Sword Out. This effect lasts 3 more seconds after Sword Out ends.

UI

Optimized the mechanism of status display. It now can be folded/unfolded.

Optimized the controller movement in Hero tag in backpack.

Optimized the drop animation of Golden Goblet from Demonic Aura Diffusion.

Added the description tag for unavailable Gemini Inscription in Craftsman UI.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that [Raging Inferno] may not in effect when it has 1 stack only.

Fixed an issue that [Qing Yan’s] ascension [Steel Armor] Lv3 may not in effect under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that [Tsunami Punch] cannot properly trigger elemental advantages of the inscription “(Gemini) Weapon 1 & 2 share their elemental advantages and there's a chance to apply the elemental effect from the other weapon.”

Fixed the status description error of “After casting [Fatal Current], remove self elemental effect immediately. In the next 2s, gain immunity to elemental effect and reduce DMG taken by 90%” from [Gifted Man].

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the weapon model does not disappear while [Li] is casting skills.

Fixed an issue that the flying swords of [Swords Out] are displayed at the wrong place in the 3rd person view.

Fixed an issue that in [Spiritual Link], the bonus of [Aqua Formation] does not in effect when having [Flesh and Bones].

Fixed an issue that in [Spiritual Link], [Total Mastery] does not work properly on melee weapons.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, firing weapons will interrupt aiding teammate.

Fixed an issue that the inscription, “Magazine Capacity becomes 2. When the first shot kills the enemy, recovers 1 ammo to the magazine. Otherwise, +200% Lucky Shot Chance to the second shot.”, can still in effect after being replaced.

Fixed an issue that the damage of [Flowing Light] is improper when swapping weapons during the thrust.

Fixed the UI display error when the boss is invulnerable.

Fixed an issue that after being revived players cannot interact with crystal drops.

Fixed an issue that the logbook cannot be unlocked properly after defeating [Pole Monarch] in [Mysterious Jokul].

Fixed several stuck grounds.

Fixed an issue that when the team leader leave the game in advance, other team members cannot enter the game, and the ending panel is displayed improperly.

Fixed the text display error of issue description in Feedback.

Fixed an issue that the item can be dropped from team info panel while spectating.

Updated the game engine, and fixed potential issues that may lead to game crash. Therefore, the update pack is larger than normal. Sorry for the inconvenience.

