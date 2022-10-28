October 27 Update Notice

Hello, Super Soldiers!

In this update, along with the distribution of basic outfits, the maximum number of Free Tickets you can own have been increased,

and some balance changes have been made to Shotgun Master.

Main update details are as follows.

■ Maintenance Period:

❗ PDT(UTC-7): October 27th, 2022 22:00 – 24:00

❗ KST: October 28th, 2022 14:00 – 16:00

■ Maintenance Details:



1. Content Additions/Improvements

1) Creating a new character now provides basic outfits for each body part.

Super Soldiers who have already created their characters will receive the basic outfits through their inventory.

The list of provided basic outfits is as follows.

🥼 Knitted T-shirt (Twiddle)

🥼 Knitted T-shirt (Grid)

🥼 Sweater (Yellow)

🥼 Logo T-shirt (StoneB)

🥼 Plain Hoodie T-shirt (Gray)

🥼 Logo T-shirt (BEAR-LAND)

🥼 Padded Vest (Orange)

👖 Denim Cargo Shorts (Blue)

👖 Straight Jeans (Dark Blue)

🥾 Hiking Boots (Beige)

🥾 High-top Sneakers (White)

The maximum number of Free Tickets you can own have been increased to 100.

You can now own up to 100 Free Tickets.

Rewards for reaching [Lv.30] have been changed.

“Hoodie (Monster)” which was delayed in the previous update is now applied normally.

2. Events

1) “Halloween Season Gold Festival” event begins.

🎃 Event Period:

❗ PDT(UTC-7): October 27th, 2022 22:00 –

PST(UTC-8): November 6th, 2022 23:00

❗ KST: October 28th, 2022 16:00 – November 7th, 2022 16:00

🎃 How to Participate

❗ Log in daily during the event period to claim login rewards through your Inbox.

❗ Daily rewards reset every 22:00 PDT(UTC-7), or 16:00 (KST).

❗ Daily rewards sent to your Inbox will expire and be deleted after 24 hours, so please receive them immediately!

🎃 Daily Login Reward:

🎁 Gold x3,000

🎁 Gold Exploration Ticket x10

The Influencer 3 Skins event is coming to an end.

❗ End Date: until maintenance (KST) November 8th, 2022

❗ 3 Influencer Skins event for the [Lv.20] reward is coming to an end.

❗ New event including the new Influencer Skins is being prepared, and more details will be announced at a later date.

❗ Please Note: Shroud, Timmy skins are only available until the maintenance on November 8th, 2022. If you support these influencers, don't miss out this event reward that is given as a [Lv.20] reward! The content of 'Daily Ticket Supply Event' is changed. [HERE]

New Free tickets have been added and the quantity has been increased.

🎫 Free Random Class Change Ticket x 15

🎫 Free Class Change Ticket 15

🎫 Free Personal Supply Ticket x 15

🎫 Free Revival Ticket x 15

3. Class Balance Changes

- Shotgun Master

◼ Super Jump’s cooldown has been increased.

◽ Cooldown: 25s ⇒ 35s

◼ Flashbang’s damage and knockback distance have been reduced.

◽ Flashbang damage: 45 ⇒ 30

◽ Knockback distance: 10m ⇒ 6m

◼ The cooldown of Jump Training Lv.3’s temporary HP has been increased.

◽ Cooldown: 10s ⇒ 20s

4. Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where Forcefield’s effects were not displayed properly when activated with the Halloween Jiangshi outfit set equipped.

All the best, Super People Team