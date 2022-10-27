STEAM DECK COMPATIBLE!

The highlight of this small update is of course, Steam Deck compatibility!

While Valve hasn't officially reviewed the game, I have tested it in my own Steam Deck, and with this update it seems like everything is working perfectly!

Bug fixes:

Fixed an inconsistency in moving ice blocks speed, that made the game harder and prevented some shortcuts on speed challenges.

Fixed a bug where breakable ice would remain after being deleted in the level editor.

New feature:

You can click on a user's name in the challenge leaderboards (official challenges or custom ones) you will access their steam profile (they need to have uploaded their score in the past year, or have opened the game recently as in the first versions the steam ID of the user was not uploaded).