Update 1.1

Hello
Here is the changelog for the 1.1 update:
Gameplay changes:
Removed choice requirement for “Tell them what they want to hear” during the interrogation in Bucha. Now you can select that choice.
Localization changes:
Various fixes in Japanese localization
Various fixes in Ukrainian localization
Various fixes in Russian localization
Most fixes are based on players' feedback, so if you see any issues - let us know and we will try to fix everything asap.
With Best Regards from Kyiv
Starni Games team
