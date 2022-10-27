 Skip to content

Ukraine War Stories update for 27 October 2022

Update 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello
Here is the changelog for the 1.1 update:

Gameplay changes:
Removed choice requirement for “Tell them what they want to hear” during the interrogation in Bucha. Now you can select that choice.

Localization changes:
Various fixes in Japanese localization
Various fixes in Ukrainian localization
Various fixes in Russian localization

Most fixes are based on players' feedback, so if you see any issues - let us know and we will try to fix everything asap.

With Best Regards from Kyiv
Starni Games team

