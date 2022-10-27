Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9812268 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello

Here is the changelog for the 1.1 update:

Gameplay changes:

Removed choice requirement for “Tell them what they want to hear” during the interrogation in Bucha. Now you can select that choice.

Localization changes:

Various fixes in Japanese localization

Various fixes in Ukrainian localization

Various fixes in Russian localization

Most fixes are based on players' feedback, so if you see any issues - let us know and we will try to fix everything asap.

With Best Regards from Kyiv

Starni Games team