CAR UPDATE!

Big news, Friends!

All this time we have been preparing for you an update with vehicles and bug fixes in the game. But the most important thing is moving the project from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

In the future, this will allow rendering a better picture and light, making smooth loading between locations, a new loot saving system and a more various enemy system. As well as additional mechanics, bringing the experience of survival closer to realistic.

You could even say that the game will feel completely new!

The old loot save system conflicts with the new version of the game engine, and we have added 2 Large Containers with bonus resources and weapons. If you have nothing missing or you are starting a new game (which we recommend to get a new survival experience with a car at the start of the game) - use the bonus resources at your discretion.

ATTENTION!

Saving resources in new storages and planting in greenhouses are temporarily not available. We are working hard on rebuilding the save system for the new version of the game engine. Your feedback, as always, helps us to quickly track and correct errors.

Change Log

Added vehicles with the ability to use the trunk to transport loot (and even buildings to a new base), refuel it and hit enemies.

If the car is stuck, you can reset its position by pressing the R key.

If the car sinks in water, it will automatically respawning at the base.

Added a new item - Jerrican for car refueling. They can be found in locations on the map and refilled at a gas station.

Added 2 Large Containers with bonus resources.

Fixed bugs when creating workbenches and storage.

Fixed a bug with switching the language in the game.

The All Saints Night event is also ongoing, where a delicious reward for completing a bonus task awaits you! And remember - at this time the monsters become stronger and more dangerous!

Write your feedback in the pinned topic in the discussions!

We read every comment and make changes to the game as quickly as possible.

Happy Survival!