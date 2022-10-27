v0.19.11 Early Access 🦋

Another huge build, while we're about to enter a new route (Moth) and get Oni ready quickly!

And it's spooks season! Try to get your hands on new special Progenies (anyone even got a "Moonlit" one yet? If so, post it in our Discord!)

A lot of improvements, balances, and fixes have been made, to make your experience more enjoyable and less frequently interrupted by nasty bugs!

Have fun!

Size: 778.9 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Moth Princess NSFW animation #4 added!

ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW scene added

ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step II

ːswirliesː Improved Bandit unit placement and calculations in the World Map

ːswirliesː Bandits now stop spawning after Bandit Princess is dealt with

ːswirliesː Reworked the calculations behind Insect Princess' appearance

ːswirliesː Improved performances in the World Map and many other "busy" maps

ːswirliesː Greatly reduced stress caused by using "continuous/hold" abilities (like Knight's Shield, ːswirliesː Slime/Moss/Mimic stealthy abilities, Vashti Sneak Attacks, overworld flight...)

ːswirliesː Added a new animation showing the New Game and New Day events being calculated

ːswirliesː Map Transfers are now correctly put on hold while New Day events are being calculated

ːswirliesː Golem Progeny being "born" doesn't reduce Life Force anymore

ːswirliesː Life Force increase on every Progeny delivery outside from Golems/Skeletons/Ghosts/Crystals

ːswirliesː Added many embellishments around Slime/Golem/Insect/Skeleton Reigns

ːswirliesː Reworked Golem Tower boss

ːswirliesː Added dedicated sprites for the Mermaid Sisters, Calypso, and Mermaid Progeny!

ːswirliesː Flying on the overworld map doesn't increase movement speed anymore

ːswirliesː "Spooky Progeny" Achievement and Medal can now be obtained

ːswirliesː "Moonlit Progeny" Achievement and Medal can now be obtained

ːswirliesː Slightly reduced Mermaid/Finhead war tendencies

ːswirliesː Life Steal rebalanced (12,5%-25% to 1-2%)

ːswirliesː Frenzy Anemone balance. From -50% HPs/+25% ATK to -25% HPs/+25% Crit Chance

ːswirliesː Atlantean Armor balance. From +25% ATK/+50% DEF/-25% AGI to +25% ATK/+25% DEF/-25% AGI

ːswirliesː Steel Comet balance. From +50% ATK/-25% DEF/Seal Accessory to +25% ATK/+25% AGI/Seal Accessory

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Lucky Charm" Skill bonus stacking up

ːswirliesː Fixed random freezes on Progeny deliveries

ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Progeny born from "The Death Not" not getting Skills

ːswirliesː Fixed "Prince Knight" Trait giving Magic Silk dialogue prompts

ːswirliesː Fixed Depositing/Withdrawing Progeny with stat altering Skills from Dear Daycare getting buggy stats

ːswirliesː Fixed Wendigo Princess not being shown in BW in Dear's Menu while taken out by the Player

ːswirliesː Fixed Gravelord Skeleton Progeny being always female

ːswirliesː Fixed the Player getting stuck in the "renaming" dialogue loop when fetching an egg before Dear's presentation has happened

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess not showing delivery and aphrodisiac balloons around the Campsite

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Progeny deliveries possibly showing the text of its string

ːswirliesː Fixed selling a Progeny to the goblins possibly canceling its Skill

ːswirliesː Optimized performance in almost every one of the 500+ maps in the game

ːswirliesː Fixed Bakeneko / Narag-Turg / Hippopotus / Cucco and other big monsters often not stopping fighting when one of the menus is opened

ːswirliesː Fixed having 1 permanent and 1 normal state and resting, causing also the permanent state to be removed

ːswirliesː Fixed some finhead battlesuits not showing in all their parts

ːswirliesː Fixed screen fading back in during new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy slime expressions when wearing some of the shape-changing costumes

ːswirliesː Fixed the first Colosseum battle not starting correctly

ːswirliesː Reworked and upgraded Fang Princess' battle system

ːswirliesː Fixed Ice Chongers possibly sending the player over walls

ːswirliesː Fixed some transformation items possibly resetting the Progeny level to 1 when used

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon possibly bugging some items used after it

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Cave passability issues

ːswirliesː Fixed performance issues in Slime Reign during the "Bubbling Emotions" sneaking section

ːswirliesː Fixed transformations items bugging Progeny level if used before said Progeny gets deposited in Dear's Box after leveling up

ːswirliesː Fixes around Oni Colosseum

ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy form Moth Princess expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed Rin naked portraits

Beta Branch only:

ːswirliesː Oni Content!

ːswirliesː Oni Event I is now playable!

ːswirliesː Oni Event II is now playable!

ːswirliesː Fang Princess can now fight in the Colosseum!

ːswirliesː Orata, the Swift, can now fight in the Colosseum!

ːswirliesː Kaius can now fight in the Colosseum!

ːswirliesː The first areas of the Oni Reign are now visitable (Oni Passage/Colosseum/Infirmary) and more are ready for the next events!

ːswirliesː Oni Bean Merchant can now be met in the Oni Reign

ːswirliesː Svaara, Forge Princess can now be met in the Oni Reign (soon, many new armor sets will be available at her forge!)

ːswirliesː New item added: Bastardoni

ːswirliesː New item added: Warlust Beans. -50 HPs +25% ATK -25% DEF/MDF

ːswirliesː New item added: Bloodlust. -500 HPs. If surviving +3ATK/-1DEF or +3MAT/-1MDF

ːswirliesː New item added: Blood Iron

ːswirliesː New armor added: Huntress Favor

ːswirliesː New armor added: Golden Net

ːswirliesː New armor added: Cart Reins

ːswirliesː New armor added: Heavy Bracelet

ːswirliesː "Huntress Tribesmen" costume added for Harvest Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː "Olympian Armor" costume added for Finhead Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː "Testudo" costume added for Skeleton Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Staff (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Claws (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Blood Whip (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː Triclop Wicca guards added around Oni Reign

How to opt-in Beta builds: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=182912431