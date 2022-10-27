v0.19.11 Early Access 🦋

Another huge build, while we're about to enter a new route (Moth) and get Oni ready quickly!
And it's spooks season! Try to get your hands on new special Progenies (anyone even got a "Moonlit" one yet? If so, post it in our Discord!)
A lot of improvements, balances, and fixes have been made, to make your experience more enjoyable and less frequently interrupted by nasty bugs!
Have fun!
Size: 778.9 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Moth Princess NSFW animation #4 added!
ːswirliesː Jozzlyn NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step II
ːswirliesː Improved Bandit unit placement and calculations in the World Map
ːswirliesː Bandits now stop spawning after Bandit Princess is dealt with
ːswirliesː Reworked the calculations behind Insect Princess' appearance
ːswirliesː Improved performances in the World Map and many other "busy" maps
ːswirliesː Greatly reduced stress caused by using "continuous/hold" abilities (like Knight's Shield, ːswirliesː Slime/Moss/Mimic stealthy abilities, Vashti Sneak Attacks, overworld flight...)
ːswirliesː Added a new animation showing the New Game and New Day events being calculated
ːswirliesː Map Transfers are now correctly put on hold while New Day events are being calculated
ːswirliesː Golem Progeny being "born" doesn't reduce Life Force anymore
ːswirliesː Life Force increase on every Progeny delivery outside from Golems/Skeletons/Ghosts/Crystals
ːswirliesː Added many embellishments around Slime/Golem/Insect/Skeleton Reigns
ːswirliesː Reworked Golem Tower boss
ːswirliesː Added dedicated sprites for the Mermaid Sisters, Calypso, and Mermaid Progeny!
ːswirliesː Flying on the overworld map doesn't increase movement speed anymore
ːswirliesː "Spooky Progeny" Achievement and Medal can now be obtained
ːswirliesː "Moonlit Progeny" Achievement and Medal can now be obtained
ːswirliesː Slightly reduced Mermaid/Finhead war tendencies
ːswirliesː Life Steal rebalanced (12,5%-25% to 1-2%)
ːswirliesː Frenzy Anemone balance. From -50% HPs/+25% ATK to -25% HPs/+25% Crit Chance
ːswirliesː Atlantean Armor balance. From +25% ATK/+50% DEF/-25% AGI to +25% ATK/+25% DEF/-25% AGI
ːswirliesː Steel Comet balance. From +50% ATK/-25% DEF/Seal Accessory to +25% ATK/+25% AGI/Seal Accessory
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed "Lucky Charm" Skill bonus stacking up
ːswirliesː Fixed random freezes on Progeny deliveries
ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Progeny born from "The Death Not" not getting Skills
ːswirliesː Fixed "Prince Knight" Trait giving Magic Silk dialogue prompts
ːswirliesː Fixed Depositing/Withdrawing Progeny with stat altering Skills from Dear Daycare getting buggy stats
ːswirliesː Fixed Wendigo Princess not being shown in BW in Dear's Menu while taken out by the Player
ːswirliesː Fixed Gravelord Skeleton Progeny being always female
ːswirliesː Fixed the Player getting stuck in the "renaming" dialogue loop when fetching an egg before Dear's presentation has happened
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess not showing delivery and aphrodisiac balloons around the Campsite
ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Progeny deliveries possibly showing the text of its string
ːswirliesː Fixed selling a Progeny to the goblins possibly canceling its Skill
ːswirliesː Optimized performance in almost every one of the 500+ maps in the game
ːswirliesː Fixed Bakeneko / Narag-Turg / Hippopotus / Cucco and other big monsters often not stopping fighting when one of the menus is opened
ːswirliesː Fixed having 1 permanent and 1 normal state and resting, causing also the permanent state to be removed
ːswirliesː Fixed some finhead battlesuits not showing in all their parts
ːswirliesː Fixed screen fading back in during new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy slime expressions when wearing some of the shape-changing costumes
ːswirliesː Fixed the first Colosseum battle not starting correctly
ːswirliesː Reworked and upgraded Fang Princess' battle system
ːswirliesː Fixed Ice Chongers possibly sending the player over walls
ːswirliesː Fixed some transformation items possibly resetting the Progeny level to 1 when used
ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon possibly bugging some items used after it
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Cave passability issues
ːswirliesː Fixed performance issues in Slime Reign during the "Bubbling Emotions" sneaking section
ːswirliesː Fixed transformations items bugging Progeny level if used before said Progeny gets deposited in Dear's Box after leveling up
ːswirliesː Fixes around Oni Colosseum
ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy form Moth Princess expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed Rin naked portraits
Beta Branch only:
ːswirliesː Oni Content!
ːswirliesː Oni Event I is now playable!
ːswirliesː Oni Event II is now playable!
ːswirliesː Fang Princess can now fight in the Colosseum!
ːswirliesː Orata, the Swift, can now fight in the Colosseum!
ːswirliesː Kaius can now fight in the Colosseum!
ːswirliesː The first areas of the Oni Reign are now visitable (Oni Passage/Colosseum/Infirmary) and more are ready for the next events!
ːswirliesː Oni Bean Merchant can now be met in the Oni Reign
ːswirliesː Svaara, Forge Princess can now be met in the Oni Reign (soon, many new armor sets will be available at her forge!)
ːswirliesː New item added: Bastardoni
ːswirliesː New item added: Warlust Beans. -50 HPs +25% ATK -25% DEF/MDF
ːswirliesː New item added: Bloodlust. -500 HPs. If surviving +3ATK/-1DEF or +3MAT/-1MDF
ːswirliesː New item added: Blood Iron
ːswirliesː New armor added: Huntress Favor
ːswirliesː New armor added: Golden Net
ːswirliesː New armor added: Cart Reins
ːswirliesː New armor added: Heavy Bracelet
ːswirliesː "Huntress Tribesmen" costume added for Harvest Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː "Olympian Armor" costume added for Finhead Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː "Testudo" costume added for Skeleton Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Staff (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Claws (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Blood Whip (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː Triclop Wicca guards added around Oni Reign
How to opt-in Beta builds: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=182912431
Changed depots in beta branch