Secret Cat Raising Tricks from the Devs

Share · View all patches · Build 9812169 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 11:39:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy builders,

The Builder Bonds Update is in the final review and it’s coming out soon!

Before is out, we've made a preview guide on the upcoming pet system, let's take a look and find out how you can interact with your favorite pets post-patch!⁠

Meanwhile, we're excited to announce a brand new, dedicated My Time at Sandrock YouTube channel, a place where all your favorite My Time content belongs!

To celebrate the new channel launch, we’ll select 10 lucky winners to giveaway a $10 USD Amazon gift card, which you could use to shop our exclusive Sandrock merch on our [[b]Amazon Store](https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A3H4IY2A0HPXMH&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER) or our plush toys once they are released.[/b]

All you have to do is subscribe to our new YouTube Channel and leave a comment on the pet system video!

Winners will be drawn at Nov 4th, 11:59 PM PT / Nov 5th 2:59 AM ET / 8:59 AM CET

Save 20% off My Time at Sandrock from now until November 1st!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/

If you like Sandrock, please leave a review on our Steam page. We appreciate all your support!

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Subscribe to My Time series channel

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website