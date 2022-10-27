Secret Cat Raising Tricks from the Devs

Howdy builders,
The Builder Bonds Update is in the final review and it’s coming out soon!
Before is out, we've made a preview guide on the upcoming pet system, let's take a look and find out how you can interact with your favorite pets post-patch!
Meanwhile, we're excited to announce a brand new, dedicated My Time at Sandrock YouTube channel, a place where all your favorite My Time content belongs!
Please Subscribe if you enjoy our game and would like to receive more intriguing content about My Time at Sandrock coming up in the future!
To celebrate the new channel launch, we’ll select 10 lucky winners to giveaway a $10 USD Amazon gift card, which you could use to shop our exclusive Sandrock merch on our [[b]Amazon Store](https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A3H4IY2A0HPXMH&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER) or our plush toys once they are released.[/b]
All you have to do is subscribe to our new YouTube Channel and leave a comment on the pet system video!
Winners will be drawn at Nov 4th, 11:59 PM PT / Nov 5th 2:59 AM ET / 8:59 AM CET
Save 20% off My Time at Sandrock from now until November 1st!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/
If you like Sandrock, please leave a review on our Steam page. We appreciate all your support!
