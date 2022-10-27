Greetings, Warriors!

There's a night in the year when the wolves howl at the bright moon and the cold air gives you goosebumps. A night, when strange things happen, and damp fog bursts into the lungs with every careful breath. When ominous sounds can be heard on the edge of the dark forest, and small, moving lights float over the tall grass. One night when the unspoken comes out to eat. And he has a great appetite for candy and sweets.

It's time to start the celebration of Halloween in Gloria Victis MMORPG!

The game world is embellished with spooky decorations; trebuchets and catapults launch spooky Jack-o’-lanterns, and you can participate in various event activities. Look for the pumpkin icons on the map - events marked with them give you the possibility to collect sweets, exchangeable for event rewards.

We're happy to introduce new cosmetic weapon skins for a lance, one-handed, and two-handed sword, assigned to the Royal Horseman theme added to the game recently. You are getting a brand new PVP event called "Ruined Temple" – a new raid with loot enabled aimed at hardcore PvP players.

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.6 Beta

Halloween event

Login to Gloria Victis MMORPG between 27.10.2022 and 10.11.2022 to take part in the Halloween event, learn the story of the jittery Confectioner, and put your hands on unique, limited rewards!

Spooookiness!

Along with the special ingame event, we are introducing some changes to the game world:

Capital cities are receiving spooky decorations, to ensure a proper mood. We are so glad that we have made nights darker and more immersive!

Catapults and trebuchets will temporarily launch special pumpkin projectiles, so you can rain some spookiness on the heads of your enemies!

We're adding a few new Coat of Arms symbols, purchasable for sweets, and added to the Supporter Shop list.

In Supporter Shop, you can find a special Nadir-themed shield skin, a lot of spooky cosmetics for various weapons, tools, and workstations, and also new spawnable interactives - a Halloween flying lantern and a swarm of bats.

Skeleton Horse is once again available to be found and tamed.

New PVP event: “Ruined Temple”

Today you are getting access to a new event called "Ruined Temple." This activity is a new raid created for hardcore PVP players. It offers high risk but yields high rewards in a competitive environment where all nations can battle each other in teams of five. You can get a lot of sweets at this event, so fight bravely!

The event can be started by delivering the meteoric iron to an NPC in the capital. Once the items are delivered, a pop-up shows on the UI for the players to join. The event has a 2hr cooldown between raid ends.

The idea of the event is to compete in groups of five in a closed arena in three rounds of combat. Players who joined the event are spawned in hubs created for their nation, from where they can teleport to cages located in the event arena. While hubs are connected to the nations, the cages are randomized each time and a nation can spawn in a different, separated cage.

There, in cages, all nations spawn behind a destructible portcullis which can be opened from the inside by a lever that appears after a 30-second time passes. Once opened, players can get out to the middle arena.

Main event stage progress:

– In the middle of the arena there is a statue and a lever. Using the lever blocks the ability to teleport from the hub spawn to the arena.

– In the arena, players have five minutes to trigger the statue. When the interaction with the statue is finished, a boss is spawned.

– There is a 7-minute time to kill the boss.

– If players fail to finish one of the stages in time, the raid ends and teleports players back to the capital.

– Killing a boss grants a reward based on the round of the event and disables the option to teleport from the hub to the arena.

– After the boss is killed, players have two minutes to use the doors located at the arena to go back to the hub.

– After two minutes, the arena kills everyone who stays there.

– From the hub, players can once again teleport to the arena for the next stage when the cooldown is over.

– There are three rounds. After round 3 is locked (when the boss of round 3 is killed or the lever of round 3 is pressed), we do not let nations join the event.

– The event allows looting other players.

Cosmetic skins

We are introducing new cosmetic skins for a lance, one-handed, and two-handed sword.“Royal Horseman” cosmetics are available for you in the in-game Supporter Shop – hotkey [K].

Improvements and fixes

– Removed the possibility to consume some of the crafting materials, for example, Wax or Beast blood.

– Fixed the position and placement of scaffoldings colliders on wells, guardhouses, and workshops.

– Fixed an issue where playing Dice could catch the mouse pointer and softlock the game.

– Fixed an edge case issue that could block showing Respawn Window if the player opened the Map while dying.

– Fixed 58 level design, terrain, and texture bugs.

Special News: Release of Nadir: The Grimdark Deckbuilder!

As you may know, we are providing publisher support for a group of young, talented developers working on a unique card roguelike game called “Nadir”. Clearly, it is a totally different game than Gloria Victis or Siege Survival, and it doesn't share the Gloria Victis IP, yet those guys are strongly connected to our team and are working next to us in our office.

If Halloween is not enough for you, then we have just announced the release date of the game that we are helping to publish - Nadir: The Grimdark Deckbuilder will be released on the 8th of November 2022, so in less than two weeks from now!

We are pleased to invite you to play the updated, free-to-play Demo of Nadir and to add the game to your wishlist:

Be sure to add the game to your wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1535100