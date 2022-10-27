 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 27 October 2022

EA Release Beta 2.3.3.0-b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9812135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Fixed an issue where in-game variables were not initialized when starting a new game
    (The problem that you could not draw creatures with a quill pen is resolved.)

  • Resolved the problem of infinite loading when calling the Load Game UI in the absence of save data

  • Fixed an issue where the language of the key guide did not change when riding a broom

