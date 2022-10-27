-
Fixed an issue where in-game variables were not initialized when starting a new game
(The problem that you could not draw creatures with a quill pen is resolved.)
-
Resolved the problem of infinite loading when calling the Load Game UI in the absence of save data
-
Fixed an issue where the language of the key guide did not change when riding a broom
Little Witch in the Woods update for 27 October 2022
EA Release Beta 2.3.3.0-b Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in beta branch