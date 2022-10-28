 Skip to content

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid update for 28 October 2022

Patch Notes（Ver1.1.1）

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
update patch for Ver1.1.1

Fixed
The game speed changes when the refresh rate of the monitor is set to other than 60.

