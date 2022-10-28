Patch Notes（Ver1.1.1）

Hello everyone!
update patch for Ver1.1.1
Fixed
The game speed changes when the refresh rate of the monitor is set to other than 60.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone!
update patch for Ver1.1.1
Fixed
The game speed changes when the refresh rate of the monitor is set to other than 60.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update