 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal Return update for 27 October 2022

0.70.0a Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9811946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be rolling out the 0.70.0a Hotfix Update.

We will roll out a quick maintenance-free update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Check out the details on our Website.

Changed files in this update

Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link