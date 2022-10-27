Balance changes

The log harvester was running slower as it harvested logs too fast and there was no need to install another one of the same type.

Logs are now cleaned more slowly in the purifier.

Cleaned logs are cut more slowly in the saw machine.

Aluminum and Gold also became slower to cut in the saw machine.

Improved the sprite of machines that cut fruits and vegetables at the last stage of the game (these machines will soon receive sprites for each of their upgrades).

Slightly improved the visualization of such resources on the ground: Iron ore, Aluminum ore, Gold ore, Copper ore, Quartz, Coal.

Something else:

I know that some of you would like a game mode that does not have enemies, so, it will be soon, I will do it, but I need time to think over some points that are closely related to the enemies in the game.

Have a nice game!