Total Factory update for 27 October 2022

Balance changes

Total Factory update for 27 October 2022 · Build 9811945

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The log harvester was running slower as it harvested logs too fast and there was no need to install another one of the same type.
  • Logs are now cleaned more slowly in the purifier.
  • Cleaned logs are cut more slowly in the saw machine.
  • Aluminum and Gold also became slower to cut in the saw machine.
  • Improved the sprite of machines that cut fruits and vegetables at the last stage of the game (these machines will soon receive sprites for each of their upgrades).
  • Slightly improved the visualization of such resources on the ground: Iron ore, Aluminum ore, Gold ore, Copper ore, Quartz, Coal.

Something else:

I know that some of you would like a game mode that does not have enemies, so, it will be soon, I will do it, but I need time to think over some points that are closely related to the enemies in the game.

Have a nice game!

