Update 2.21.0.16

Ground vehicles

— The crew model has been changed from Soviet to the corresponding Israeli one. TCM-20 — A bug that caused an incorrect display of the real crew number has been fixed. Now the vehicle crew consists of four members.

Aircraft

— A bug where the screen in the cockpit wasn’t working has been fixed Ju 87 D-5 — A bug that led to an incorrect weight of the suspended WB 81B machine gun container has been fixed (weight is now 140 kg without ammo).

— A bug that led to an incorrect weight of the suspended WB 81B machine gun container has been fixed (weight is now 140 kg without ammo). AH-1F — A bug that caused the appearance of elements of a sighting complex to be displayed in the sight view has been fixed.

Naval

— Displaying of ammo in the action panel for 37mm autocannons has been fixed. 20mm guns have been moved to the third armament group. IJN Fuso — Smoke screen modification has been removed. RP and game currency for its research have been returned to the accounts.

