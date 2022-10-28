 Skip to content

VTuber Maker update for 28 October 2022

New Avatar Coming- Kimir

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


v1.8.2 update
-New Avatar*1

Introduction of New Avatar
Name: Kimir
Sex: Male
Age: 13
Introduction: Kimir is a half-vampire with the ability of vampires and the ability to detect where other vampires are. In order to be accepted by humans, he hunts vampires to prove that he is human! But he hated the blood of the vampire he carried, and while he hated the ability of this synergy, he used this ability to become a vampire hunter!
Personality: Independent, aggressive
Hobbies: teasing people

联系方式：
Discord: https://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

