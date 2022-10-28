

v1.8.2 update

-New Avatar*1

Introduction of New Avatar

Name: Kimir

Sex: Male

Age: 13

Introduction: Kimir is a half-vampire with the ability of vampires and the ability to detect where other vampires are. In order to be accepted by humans, he hunts vampires to prove that he is human! But he hated the blood of the vampire he carried, and while he hated the ability of this synergy, he used this ability to become a vampire hunter!

Personality: Independent, aggressive

Hobbies: teasing people

