Game update v356.40212

This Isonzo update reverts TAA back to its initial settings, adds an option for autobalancing to Custom Matches (with advanced options), fixes numerous audiovisual issues and offers some quality of life fixes in the UI and gameplay departments.

We are working on artillery balancing and effectiveness, as well as on voice chat not behaving as it should. You can expect improvements for this in upcoming updates. We are also investigating the issues with players turning invincible.

This update raises the network version, therefore you need to update to play online with the majority of players! It is a ~600 MB download.

Patch overview

New features

Team balancing can now be turned off for Advanced Custom Matches

Audio and graphics

TAA effects restored to initial values

Improved tree shadow popping on some maps

Fixed several objects disappearing when a player is close

Fixed "Shaken, not stirred" achievement tracking

Bandaging in quick succession no longer stops bandaging animation from playing

Further improvements to going prone sound playing while not actually switching stances

Improvements to Bomber Squadron call-in sound

Fixed Enemy on the left and right voice lines being reversed

Fixed Follow Me voice line being triggered instead of an Attack one

Fixed wrong bayonet attachment for Vetterli-Vitali in progression view

Fixed stuttering when going up or down some stair types

Improvements to the first person Schwarzlose firing animation

Various weapon animation improvements

UI

Unobtainable medals are no longer counted in Profile Medal Progress

Joining Private matches from the friends list now also requires password input

Fixed not being able to join matches through Play now (GameSetupReady signal error)

Fixed Custom matches sometimes not starting when Create button is pressed

Player and objective tag fading can now be turned off in Settings

Fixed missing Offensive progression info in the After Action Report if the section was skipped

Gameplay

Added grace time to interrupting Rifle Grenade loading and unloading animations

Fixed resupplying Rifle Grenades sometimes resulting in losing grenades instead of gaining them

Fixed not being able to bolt while sprinting if Manual Bolting setting was on

Fixed sprinting sometimes being cancelled because of bolting

Improved collision of HMGs (Players using them are now harder to hit)

Known issues