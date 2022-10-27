Game update v356.40212

This Isonzo update reverts TAA back to its initial settings, adds an option for autobalancing to Custom Matches (with advanced options), fixes numerous audiovisual issues and offers some quality of life fixes in the UI and gameplay departments.
We are working on artillery balancing and effectiveness, as well as on voice chat not behaving as it should. You can expect improvements for this in upcoming updates. We are also investigating the issues with players turning invincible.
This update raises the network version, therefore you need to update to play online with the majority of players! It is a ~600 MB download.
Patch overview
New features
- Team balancing can now be turned off for Advanced Custom Matches
Audio and graphics
- TAA effects restored to initial values
- Improved tree shadow popping on some maps
- Fixed several objects disappearing when a player is close
- Fixed "Shaken, not stirred" achievement tracking
- Bandaging in quick succession no longer stops bandaging animation from playing
- Further improvements to going prone sound playing while not actually switching stances
- Improvements to Bomber Squadron call-in sound
- Fixed Enemy on the left and right voice lines being reversed
- Fixed Follow Me voice line being triggered instead of an Attack one
- Fixed wrong bayonet attachment for Vetterli-Vitali in progression view
- Fixed stuttering when going up or down some stair types
- Improvements to the first person Schwarzlose firing animation
- Various weapon animation improvements
UI
- Unobtainable medals are no longer counted in Profile Medal Progress
- Joining Private matches from the friends list now also requires password input
- Fixed not being able to join matches through Play now (GameSetupReady signal error)
- Fixed Custom matches sometimes not starting when Create button is pressed
- Player and objective tag fading can now be turned off in Settings
- Fixed missing Offensive progression info in the After Action Report if the section was skipped
Gameplay
- Added grace time to interrupting Rifle Grenade loading and unloading animations
- Fixed resupplying Rifle Grenades sometimes resulting in losing grenades instead of gaining them
- Fixed not being able to bolt while sprinting if Manual Bolting setting was on
- Fixed sprinting sometimes being cancelled because of bolting
- Improved collision of HMGs (Players using them are now harder to hit)
Known issues
- End match screen does not pan across the map
- Tutorials don't automatically cycle
- New settings do not have translations yet
- Scroll wheel doesn't always work on Linux
