NOW IT IS TIME TO PLAY AND STREAM! ENORMOUS UPDATE!

Hi Dear Horror game Lovers,

We have been working very hard to improve our Co-op Multiplayer Horror game for last three months. We have listened you, reviewed your feedback very carefully and published a very inclusive and detailed new update version. What we have done? :) Here we go:

STREAMING CARAVAN WITH NEW EQUIPMENTS



Deadly Broadcast Streamer team has got a streaming caravan as their base now! All streaming devices, tools and equipments are there.

Our streamers have got four new equipments in the game now. These are:

Head Camera

Hand Camera for capturing paranormal photos and sharing on social media to get likes

Audiometer for listening and finding paranormal objects

Should Flashlight

CAPTURE THE BEST PARANORMAL PHOTO AND GET THE MOST LIKE



You must survive but Show must go on as well! Yes! All of us know that we should escape from ghosts and zombies while they are chasing you, But how about sharing a good and shocking paranormal photo with your spectators and get good like? Do it and earn money from donations and your shares!

NEWECONOMY LOOP IN GAME

LIVECAST MORE -> INCREASE YOUR SUBSCRIBERS -> EARN MORE DONATIONS -> BUY NEW CLOTHES AND SKILLS -> LIVECAST MORE!

Game has its own economy model now. Play more, livecast good, stay alive and earn new subscribers. You will get more views with more subscribers. This means that you will earn more money by your livecast and higher donations. Easy money, huh!?! :)

CHARACTER SKILLS AND CLOTHES



We have got shop now! Time to go for shopping with the money our streamers earned by their dangerous livecasts :D Our 8 influencer characters have got lots of clothes and skills to buy. Play more, earn more donations and buy new clothes for better looking and new skills for better playing experience!

NEW BOSS GHOSTS AND ZOMBIE CHARACTERS



We have increased our enemies from 2 Zombie Characters to 16 new well-executed, much better AI owned, Cruel and Scary zombies. Prison and Hospital boss ghosts are re-designed as well. Now, they are very related with the story of the game.

OTHER AWESOME IMPROVEMENTS

And we made lots of great improvements on different parts of the game such as: