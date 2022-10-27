 Skip to content

Destiny 2 update for 27 October 2022

This Week at Bungie - 10/27/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BOO!

Did I scare you? Doubtful, as I’ve tried this trick in a TWAB before.

Happy Festival of the Lost, Guardians. As tradition, we’ll start with a quick recap of what’s going on in the wild. Headless Ones are roaming Lost Sectors on the hunt for Ghosts, but you’ve already taken up the task of cleaning house. Between a Voltshot roll on the Legendary Mechabre Sniper Rifle or some spicy perks on previous FOTL weapons (Kill Clip BrayTech Werewolf, anyone?), there’s some fun loot to earn, too! We’ve already seen a few gilded Ghost Writers in the Tower, and we can only hope they’re sharing some of the candy they’ve been earning. We’ve also been running some fun fashion and art contests for players. Towards the end of this article, you’ll see a few awesome creations from our players.

So, what’s on deck for the TWAB this week? Crafting's on the mind. We have some fun news on deck for next Season in the Deep Stone Crypt, and we’re looking at some long-term goals that the team is planning to execute for Lightfall. We’ll also be discussing some important information around Stadia and Cross Save, followed by Bungie Bounties and a Prime Rewards refresh.

Let’s get to it! Follow the jump for the full article.

