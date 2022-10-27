[PC] New Version Update Announcement

Greetings, Rune Hunters.
The updated version has been uploaded on the market to address the issues that are currently occurring.
Please check below for more details to proceed with the update.
===================
[New Version Update Announcement]
✔️ 1.01.06 Update Time
- After Oct. 27, 2022 23:09 (UTC+9)
✔️ Version Info
- 1.01.06
✔️ Update Details
-
Addressed the issue where the products from the event tab were not being purchases properly.
We will do our best to provide a stable game service.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update