 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undecember update for 27 October 2022

[PC] New Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9811413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

The updated version has been uploaded on the market to address the issues that are currently occurring.

Please check below for more details to proceed with the update.

===================
[New Version Update Announcement]

✔️ 1.01.06 Update Time

  • After Oct. 27, 2022 23:09 (UTC+9)

✔️ Version Info

  • 1.01.06

✔️ Update Details

  • Addressed the issue where the products from the event tab were not being purchases properly.

We will do our best to provide a stable game service.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1549251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link