[PC] New Version Update Announcement

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

The updated version has been uploaded on the market to address the issues that are currently occurring.

Please check below for more details to proceed with the update.

[New Version Update Announcement]

✔️ 1.01.06 Update Time

After Oct. 27, 2022 23:09 (UTC+9)

✔️ Version Info

1.01.06

✔️ Update Details

Addressed the issue where the products from the event tab were not being purchases properly.

Thank you.

Thank you.