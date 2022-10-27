Jump straight to Basto!

Patch 3.0.5

In this patch we have added an new game option to jump directly to the post game content.

What does that mean?

Normally, to be able to access the post-game content island Basto you have to finish the 'Experience TOEM' quest before the ticket can appear in your living room.

With the new start game option you will start with 'Experience TOEM' completed, all the regions unlocked, and you'll have all the items (HikeLady, Bag, Camera, Honk, Tripod, Community Card, Album, Frames & Filters) you need for Basto.



(The New Adventure menu has a scrollbar, a new option can be found at the bottom!)

Due to having all of these items from the start, 'Experience TOEM' completed, and the ability to go to any region can make some sequences in the game be a bit weird, along with not being able to experience the ending sequence of the game since the quest for it already is completed.

Just something to keep in mind if you're choosing to use this option when starting a new save!

Option to jump to post-game content when starting a new adventure