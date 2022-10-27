New QoL improvements and bugfixes

Greetings Pioneers!

I just made the latest patch available for everyone and focused this time on improvements directly requested by the community. Moreover I could get rid of some bugs (even some long lasting like the annoying water border one). Here is the full changelist:

• Added option to show ranges of buildings of same type in build preview

• Added assign max button to battle preparation

• Added trade route option to unassign ships when they finish the route

• Garrison, route and ship view now show show idle (+busy) units

• Improved battle preparation screen layout

• Moved Zzz of palace ui to not hide remaining time

• Starting an instant battle now opens directly the result screen

• Bugfix discovery option glitch on low frame rates

• Bugfix layout with empty ship name

• Bugfix barracks weapon not collectable

• Bugfix barracks show wrong hint on full garrison

• Bugfix map generator ignored water border

• Bugfix treasurer kontor redeemed if not placed after discovery

• Slightly increased ship list performance

If you're interested in more insights about the development, have questions about the game or just want to hang out with other pioneers, you're always welcome on my Discord :)

Happy building!