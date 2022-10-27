October Update - Notes

Happy Halloween!
Put away the pens, drop the late files... The moment is shivering, the evil is back in Death, Inc.! The company offers you a small aperitif dinner in the break room, to celebrate the festival of terror between employees. Darkness. Shadow. Darkness... will soon ring the hour of SACRIFICE.
ADDITIONAL CONTENT
A new event story: The Ritual
- It’s Halloween! Pump Quinn seems very excited but employees are acting weirdly.
- Add +234 lines of dialogs
New gameplay feature: Muriel, the Renovator
- Make your interior decorator talents speak out! Go to see Muriel in her office. In exchange for Ingots, you can decorate places in Death, Inc.
BUG FIXES
- Art issues in the Hall of Eternity alternate level
- Some voices were not present or not attached to the right character
- No music when the player dies in the Natural Disaster department
Changed files in this update