October Update - Notes

Happy Halloween!

Put away the pens, drop the late files... The moment is shivering, the evil is back in Death, Inc.! The company offers you a small aperitif dinner in the break room, to celebrate the festival of terror between employees. Darkness. Shadow. Darkness... will soon ring the hour of SACRIFICE.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

A new event story: The Ritual

It’s Halloween! Pump Quinn seems very excited but employees are acting weirdly.

Add +234 lines of dialogs

New gameplay feature: Muriel, the Renovator

Make your interior decorator talents speak out! Go to see Muriel in her office. In exchange for Ingots, you can decorate places in Death, Inc.

BUG FIXES