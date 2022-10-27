 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Have a Nice Death update for 27 October 2022

October Update - Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9811313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!
Put away the pens, drop the late files... The moment is shivering, the evil is back in Death, Inc.! The company offers you a small aperitif dinner in the break room, to celebrate the festival of terror between employees. Darkness. Shadow. Darkness... will soon ring the hour of SACRIFICE.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

A new event story: The Ritual

  • It’s Halloween! Pump Quinn seems very excited but employees are acting weirdly.
  • Add +234 lines of dialogs

New gameplay feature: Muriel, the Renovator

  • Make your interior decorator talents speak out! Go to see Muriel in her office. In exchange for Ingots, you can decorate places in Death, Inc.

BUG FIXES

  • Art issues in the Hall of Eternity alternate level
  • Some voices were not present or not attached to the right character
  • No music when the player dies in the Natural Disaster department

Changed files in this update

Project Hand Content Depot 1740721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link