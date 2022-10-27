 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ICEwall update for 27 October 2022

Version 1.0.8: Difficulty adjustments, some upgrade balancing and minor bug fixe

Share · View all patches · Build 9811291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have a lot of smaller changes in this version, some of them game balancing, I will try to do as little of this as possible, to not mess up leaderboards.

  • Made projectiles slightly faster with "Lightning" and "Lightspeed" upgrades
  • Made "Enhancement" family of upgrades stronger, with slightly more damage to "Brute" and "Tortoise", and +1 Max Health to "Defense Fortifications"
  • Slightly upped difficulty for Hard Mode world 4 (not more enemies, total score is the same) with slightly more health for enemies
  • Slightly upped health for Death boss
  • Added drone hit sound and a text line in menu where you can view "Mother: Active/Failed" to easier track Mother achievement in progress
  • Fixed bug where you would get mother achivement when drone got hit while indestructible
  • Fixed fringe bug where sometimes you would not be able to fire unless you opened and closed the menu (when playing with mouse)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1835971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link