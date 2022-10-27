Version 1.0.8: Difficulty adjustments, some upgrade balancing and minor bug fixe

I have a lot of smaller changes in this version, some of them game balancing, I will try to do as little of this as possible, to not mess up leaderboards.

Made projectiles slightly faster with "Lightning" and "Lightspeed" upgrades

Made "Enhancement" family of upgrades stronger, with slightly more damage to "Brute" and "Tortoise", and +1 Max Health to "Defense Fortifications"

Slightly upped difficulty for Hard Mode world 4 (not more enemies, total score is the same) with slightly more health for enemies

Slightly upped health for Death boss

Added drone hit sound and a text line in menu where you can view "Mother: Active/Failed" to easier track Mother achievement in progress

Fixed bug where you would get mother achivement when drone got hit while indestructible

Fixed fringe bug where sometimes you would not be able to fire unless you opened and closed the menu (when playing with mouse)