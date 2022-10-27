Version 1.0.8: Difficulty adjustments, some upgrade balancing and minor bug fixe

I have a lot of smaller changes in this version, some of them game balancing, I will try to do as little of this as possible, to not mess up leaderboards.
- Made projectiles slightly faster with "Lightning" and "Lightspeed" upgrades
- Made "Enhancement" family of upgrades stronger, with slightly more damage to "Brute" and "Tortoise", and +1 Max Health to "Defense Fortifications"
- Slightly upped difficulty for Hard Mode world 4 (not more enemies, total score is the same) with slightly more health for enemies
- Slightly upped health for Death boss
- Added drone hit sound and a text line in menu where you can view "Mother: Active/Failed" to easier track Mother achievement in progress
- Fixed bug where you would get mother achivement when drone got hit while indestructible
- Fixed fringe bug where sometimes you would not be able to fire unless you opened and closed the menu (when playing with mouse)
Changed files in this update