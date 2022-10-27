Update v0.5.5

Hi everyone,

Version 0.5.5 is now live. I have increased the layout diversity of many levels and gave some love to underused cards.

Patch notes:

• Increased the layout diversity of almost all levels in act 1 and 2.

• Added a new curio Battlements.

• Increased attack speed of Machine Gun Towers from 1.5 to 1.7.

• Increased damage and attack speed of Omni I Tower from 1.3 to 1.4.

• Increased damage of Pistol Tower from 1.6 to 1.8.

• Increased attack speed of Tempo Tower from 1.3 to 1.4.

• Increased attack speed bonus per missing life of Berserk element from 4% to 5%.

• Decreased attack speed bonus of Moon element from 25% to 20%.

• Decreased default damage boost of Hoard element from 100% to 70%.

• Decreased difficulty of Act 3 level 1 and 2.

• Decreased difficulty of Light shapes slightly.

• Decreased difficulty of Vessel shapes.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander