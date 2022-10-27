Update v0.5.5

Hi everyone,
Version 0.5.5 is now live. I have increased the layout diversity of many levels and gave some love to underused cards.
Patch notes:
• Increased the layout diversity of almost all levels in act 1 and 2.
• Added a new curio Battlements.
• Increased attack speed of Machine Gun Towers from 1.5 to 1.7.
• Increased damage and attack speed of Omni I Tower from 1.3 to 1.4.
• Increased damage of Pistol Tower from 1.6 to 1.8.
• Increased attack speed of Tempo Tower from 1.3 to 1.4.
• Increased attack speed bonus per missing life of Berserk element from 4% to 5%.
• Decreased attack speed bonus of Moon element from 25% to 20%.
• Decreased default damage boost of Hoard element from 100% to 70%.
• Decreased difficulty of Act 3 level 1 and 2.
• Decreased difficulty of Light shapes slightly.
• Decreased difficulty of Vessel shapes.
Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.
Enjoy!
Alexander
Changed files in this update