Wreak havoc on countless foes with mighty weapons and deadly spells! Enhance your skills to face even greater dangers! Army of Ruin is an auto-shooter where you become the Bullet Hell.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1918040/Army_of_Ruin/

Army of Ruin is now available on Steam Early Access for a very low price, and with a temporarly launch discount on top of that! Go get it now!