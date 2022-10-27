 Skip to content

Aquarium Designer update for 27 October 2022

Halloween update + About our mistake with DLC Sea Life!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Designers,

First of all, thank you for your support and tons of emails, private messages, and comments that some of you have received the DLC Sea Life for free. Unfortunately, it was a result of our mistake with this DLC configuration. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience. Sea Life DLC was not supposed to be a free DLC. Therefore, we had to take the necessary steps to erase free access. It concerns all players who have already enjoyed the DLC while it was free and any new buyers.

We hope that if you have already played the DLC and liked it, you will decide to buy it and keep playing it further. Remember that the launch discount lasts until Thursday, so you can still catch it at a lower price!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

Hotfixes

We've also prepared some fixes for you! Thank you for reporting them via bug reporter and the game's Discord and Steam channels. That helps us a lot!

Some of the bugs we've managed to fix are:

  • The covers should fit all tanks correctly now.
  • Plants and corals should be easily placeable on stones.
  • None of the quests should throw you out of the interior.
  • There should be various options for silicon and glass in the design tools
  • Achievements should work correctly now. You should be able to get them all!

.

Halloween is coming!

Halloween is getting closer! Therefore, we have a special Halloween update for you! You'll find a new Halloween theme for your free-play interior and 3 decorative spooky pumpkins to light up your tanks!

What can we say except "just keep swimming"?

Oh yes, thank you once again! You are the best game community in the world :)

Aquarium Designer team

