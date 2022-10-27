Hello players, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.8)

The game has moved to version 1.3.12

Added a new programming language for scripts - Lua. (To load scripts use "luascript" command in server.cfg)

Added "Default" GFX driver in launcher (Use this if you don't know what to choose)

Added a possibility to creating new items in scripts

Added a possibility to creating new roles in scripts (CreatePlayerRole)

Fixed forest logs scale

Fixed SCP-106 and SCP-079 falling in void

Fixed anticheat for Micro-HID and Intercom

Fixed a bug when the item that the player was holding in his hands was not visible to other players

Returned original SCP-106 room

Added "intercom_timeout", "intercom_usingtime", "intercom_enable" commands for server.cfg

Added a lot of new functions in scripts

Added confirmation for suicide

Added loggers for OnPlayerKillPlayer(): "Micro-HID", "035 decomposing"

Now you can change resolution and etc in-game settings.

You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod

With great love,

Fusion Creators Studio