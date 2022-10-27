Hello players, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.8)
The game has moved to version 1.3.12
Added a new programming language for scripts - Lua. (To load scripts use "luascript" command in server.cfg)
Added "Default" GFX driver in launcher (Use this if you don't know what to choose)
Added a possibility to creating new items in scripts
Added a possibility to creating new roles in scripts (CreatePlayerRole)
Fixed forest logs scale
Fixed SCP-106 and SCP-079 falling in void
Fixed anticheat for Micro-HID and Intercom
Fixed a bug when the item that the player was holding in his hands was not visible to other players
Returned original SCP-106 room
Added "intercom_timeout", "intercom_usingtime", "intercom_enable" commands for server.cfg
Added a lot of new functions in scripts
Added confirmation for suicide
Added loggers for OnPlayerKillPlayer(): "Micro-HID", "035 decomposing"
Now you can change resolution and etc in-game settings.
You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod
With great love,
Fusion Creators Studio
